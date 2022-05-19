Stevie Wonder Makes Surprise Appearance At The CW Upfronts – The Hamden Journal

The CW brought some Superstition to the Upfronts with a surprise musical performance by R&B legend Stevie Wonder.

The former child prodigy, who signed to Motown’s Tamla at the age of 11, turned up at the event at New York City Center Theater in midtown Manhattan to give the event a bit of iconic star power.

He played Superstition and changed the words to “CW is the way” during the performance, which included a full band and Wonder on keys. He received a standing ovation and raucous applause.

The CW boss Mark Pedowitz followed him and said that Wonder’s legacy as an activist, paved the way for its programming that was “open to all” and “daring to defy”.

The CW has always brought musical guests to its event, with the likes of Jared Leto’s 30 Seconds To Mars, Katy Perry, Of Monsters and Men, Flo Rida and the Jonas Brothers performing but Wonder’s appearance is undoubtedly its biggest coup.

It comes as boss Mark Pedowitz admitted that it was a “time of transition” for the network, which canceled a slew of series ahead of the pending sale to Nextstar. Whether it will be Pedowitz’s last Upfront is obviously not clear yet, but if it is, it’s a lovely way to end a successful run.