Steven Yeun Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Thunderbolts’

Steven Yeun is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-nominated actor will make his first appearance in “Thunderbolts,” joining the star-studded cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It’s not clear who Yeun is playing in the film, which is expected to start shooting in June. It’s likely that his character, whoever it may be, will play a role in the future of the sprawling MCU.

Jake Schreier is directing “Thunderbolts,” which is due in theaters on July 26, 2024. The anti-hero adventure is intended to conclude the MCU’s Phase Five, which began with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and continues with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels,” “Captain America: New World Order,” “Blade” and “Deadpool 3.”

Eric Pearson (“Black Widow”) is writing the script, which has been kept under wraps. In the comics, “Thunderbolts” brings together several bad guys across the MCU to carry out a mission for the government. On-screen, the recruits include Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Stan as Bucky Barnes, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. “The Bear” breakout star Ayo Edebiri also recently joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Yeun, who broke out on “The Walking Dead” and received an Oscar nomination for “Minari,” recently starred in Jordan Peele’s UFO thriller “Nope.” Up next, he is teaming with director Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson for “Micky 17,” a sci-fi movie set at Warner Bros. He is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment and Gotham Group.

