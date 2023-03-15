Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Spiral in Netflix Road Rage Series

Tuca and Speckle are together again, and on Netflix no less. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun of the Netflix/Adult Swim animated series “Tuca & Bertie” are reuniting for “Beef,” an A24 dark comedy, and Netflix has released the official trailer for the 10 episode series

Created by Lee Sung Jin — who also worked as a writer and producer on “Tuca and Bertie,” in addition to credits on “Dave” and “Silicon Valley” — “Beef” focuses on two strangers, contractor Danny Cho (Yeun) and entrepreneur Amy Lau (Wong), both of whom are on the verge of a breakdown over their own separate issues. When these two desperate individuals encounter each other in a parking lot, what starts as a standard road rage incident soon develops into a bitter, intense feud that threatens to destroy their lives and relationships after Amy goes on a quest for vengeance against Danny.

“I have a very full life I’d like to get back to,” Wong says in the trailer, during a phone call to Yeun’s character. “I’m gonna find you and take what little you have.”

The main cast of “Beef” also includes Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake; Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino, and Rek Lee recur throughout the season. Lee, Yeun and Wong executive produce “Beef” with Jake Schreier, who directs with Hikari. A24 produces the show for Netflix.

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” Lee said in a statement that accompanied the show’s first look. “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

“Beef” will make its world premiere at the SXSW festival on March 18, as the closing night episodic selection. The show is one of many buzzy series releasing this spring to debut at the festival, including “American Born Chinese,” “The Big Door Prize,” “I’m a Virgo,” “Love & Death,” “Lucky Hank,” “Mrs. Davis,” and “Swarm.”

All 10 episodes of the 30-minute comedy series will later premiere on Netflix April 6. Watch the full trailer for the series below.

