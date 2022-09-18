Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto Film Festival People’s Choice Award – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



The People’s Choice Award from the just wrapped 2022 Toronto International Film Festival has gone to The Fabelmans. First Runner Up is Women Talking. And Second Runner Up was Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The Documentary Award went to Black Ice, and the Midnight Madness winner was Weird: The Al Yankovich Story .

Voted online by audience members since 1978, and often considered a harbinger for the Best Picture Oscar, the TIFF People’s Choice Award has in the past been won by such eventual Best Picture Academy Award winners as Nomadland, Green Book, 12 Years A Slave, The King’s Speech, Slumdog Millinaire,American Beauty, and Chariots Of Fire. Among those that went on to Best Picture nominations include last year’s winner Belfast, as well as JoJo Rabbit, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Room, La La Land, The Imitation Game, Silver Linings Playbook, Precious, Life Is Beautiful, Places In The Heart, and The Big Chill.

With the closing of the first fully live Toronto fest in three years, impacted as everything else was by Covid in the recent past, this also represents the end of the Fall Festival Trifecta of Venice, Telluride, and Toronto that traditionally open the official six month awards season. With Venice awarding its Golden Lion unusually to a documentary, All The Beauty And The Bloodshed from director Laura Poitras, and now the People’s Choice Award from TIFF going to The Fabelmans the race is on and at this point appears wide open and perhaps heading into unpredictable territory. Time will tell. On to the New York Film Festival later this month, and then London.

