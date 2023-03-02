Steven Spielberg Talks Filmmaking With Stephen Colbert On ‘The Late Show’ And Names His ‘Pretty Perfect’ Movie – The Hamden Journal

Steven Spielberg shared a secret with Stephen Colbert tonight on “The Late Show” in what was billed as his first late-night interview: He doesn’t like to rewatch his own films. But there is one that, upon further review, he considers “pretty perfect.”

Spielberg is making the rounds in support of his Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans, a look back on how he grew interested in filmmaking. He admitted to an emotional reaction upon seeing Michelle Williams and Paul Dano dressed as his parents for the first time.

But the big reveal came when Spielberg talked about a film of his that he took in with his children. See the clip below for details to see what his rediscovery was all about.