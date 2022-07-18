Steven Spielberg Directs Music Video For Marcus Mumford’s Single ‘Cannibal’ – The Hamden Journal

Marking a new milestone for the legendary director, Steven Spielberg has directed the music video for the Marcus Mumford single “Cannibal,” the first time he has directed a music video in his career. Mumford confirmed the news on his Instagram saying Spielberg directed the entire video in one shot on his iPhone. Mumford also says on his social media that Kate Capshaw served as a producer, dolly grip and art director on the shoot while Carey Mulligan handled the costumes and sound.

“Cannibal” is out now while Mumford’s solo album Self-Titled goes on Sale on Sept. 16th.

As for Spielberg, while this marks his first music video he has directed, his next feature film The Fablemans, his semi-autobiographical feature on his early life growing up in Arizona, bows this Thanksgiving.