Steven Spielberg Directs First Music Video, for Marcus Mumford’s ‘Cannibal’

Steven Spielberg has a new first in his 50-year-plus directing career — he’s directed a music video, using his smartphone, for Marcus Mumford’s debut solo track, “Cannibal.”

Kate Capshaw may have some firsts on her resume, too: She acted as dolly grip and art director as well as producer for the single-take clip.

A photo included with the singer’s Instagram post shows Capshaw pushing Spielberg in an office chair as he holds up his phone — model: unidentified — shooting the Mumford and Sons singer.

Theirs are not the only celebrity names in the credits, which list a crew consisting of all of four people: Carey Mulligan is listed as responsible for costuming and sound.

In announcing the news on Instagram Mumford wrote, “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip,” he added.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

Mumford’s full-length solo debut, named “(Self-titled),” arrives Sept. 16. Vocal guests on the Blake Mills-produced album include Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

Mumford and Carlile premiered the closing track, which they wrote and sang together, at her Greek shows in L.A. in June; watch their performance of that song here.

