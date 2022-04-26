Steven Pasquale, Stephanie Szostak & Tony Curran Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Pasquale (American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson), Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things) and Tony Curran (Your Honor) are set for key recurring roles in David E. Kelley’s The Missing, Peacock’s eight-episode series based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File. Details of their characters are being kept under wraps.

Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, and directed by Barry Levinson, The Missing tells the story of Detective Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

In addition to Wilbusch, they join previously announced series regulars Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley.

Executive producing alongside Kelley are Levinson, Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro and Mishani as well as Keshet’s Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir and Karni Ziv. The Missing is produced by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

Pasquale can most recently be seen in Robert and Michelle King’s Spectrum Originals series The Bite. He also recently portrayed FBI agent Peter Strzok in Showtime limited series The Comey Rule. Known for his role as firefighter Sean Garrity on all seven seasons of FX’s Rescue Me, Pasquale also portrayed Mark Fuhrman in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson, also on FX. Pasquale is repped by Brookside Artist Management and United Talent Agency.

Szostak most recently played the lead role of Delilah in ABC drama series A Million Little Things. Her other television credits include Younger, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and The Blacklist. Film credits include Dinner For Schmucks. Szostak is repped by Lasher Group, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Curran’s recent television credits include the role of Despero in The Flash and Frankie in Your Honor. He was seen on the big screen in the David MacKenzie-directed Netflix film Outlaw King starring Chris Pine. He’s repped by Link Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Scott Marshall Partners in the UK.