Steven Knight Steps in to Write New Movie Following Damon Lindelof Departure

One of Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars features has found a new writer, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight stepping in. Knight will work on a script for the project from Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who also helmed episodes of Ms. Marvel.

The move comes after the departures of Lost’s Damon Lindelof and up-and-coming writer Justin Britt-Gibson from the project. Lindelof began work on the film in July 2022, secretly holding a two-week session with writers to break a story before he and Britt-Gibson went off to write the script that sources say will take place after 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Rise of Skywalker was a turning point for Star Wars, as it concluded the Skywalker Saga that began with the 1977 original film. Rise of Skywalker unfurled just weeks after the Disney+ era of Star Wars began with The Mandalorian, the breakout hit that helped power the streaming service as its flagship show and became a phenomenon in large part due to Baby Yoda.

No date has been set for the movie, though Disney has a Star Wars feature set for Dec. 19, 2025. The move comes ahead of next month’s Star Wars Celebration in London, where Lucasfilm is expected to reveal more about its big-screen plans.

In addition to the Cillian Murphy period drama Peaky Blinders, Knight is known for his Oscar-nominated screenplay for Dirty Pretty Things, and for penning features such as Spencer and creating TV series such the Jason Momoa Apple TV+ series See. He is repped by CAA, the U.K.’s United Agents and Nelson Davis.

Variety first reported the news.

