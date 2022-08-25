Steven Hoffenberg, Jeffrey Epstein’s former mentor, found dead

Steven Hoffenberg, the disgraced businessman and longtime mentor of Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead Tuesday when Connecticut police discovered his rotting corpse during a wellness check, the Post has learned.

Authorities discovered Hoffenberg, who spent 18 years in prison for running a half a billion dollar Ponzi scheme, dead in his home around 8 p.m. Tuesday. It is not clear exactly when he died.

Police had been called to the 77-year-old’s home in Derby, CT at the request of a friend.

Steven Hoffenberg was found dead in his Derby, Connecticut home by police during a wellness check. Photo by Melissa Bunni Elian for The Washington Post via Getty Images

No cause of death has been revealed, but police said there were no immediate signs of trauma to his body.

“Every indication is that it is Mr. Hoffenberg,” a Derby, Conn., Police Department spokesman said. “There’s nothing to suggest that it isn’t. We believe it’s him. We’re just waiting for dental records.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, police said the body was found “in a state where a visual identification could not be made.”

Hoffenberg was a mentor and associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

Hoffenberg, who was once Epstein’s boss, might have been the link to his mysterious fortune.

Steven Hoffenberg has claimed that Epstein was his accomplice in a Ponzi scheme he ran through his Towers Financial Corp.

He pleaded guilty to the scheme in 1995, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. While Hoffenberg sat locked up, Epstein was allegedly raping teenage girls with the help of his now-convicted madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Tower investors have claimed in an August 2018 lawsuit that Epstein “knowingly and intentionally utilized funds he fraudulently diverted and obtained from this massive Ponzi scheme for his own personal use to support a lavish lifestyle.”

“He was my colleague daily, seven days a week,” he said of Epstein in a 2019 interview in Quartz.

Hoffenberg briefly funded The Post from January-March 1993, before losing control of the paper.

A former Trump Tower resident, Hoffenberg was an early backer of former President Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, but withdrew his support.

He became a born-again Christian in prison, he told Quartz.