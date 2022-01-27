Steve Yzerman’s epic performance in hilarious interview

Steve Yzerman delivered an epic performance in his interview with the NHL on TNT crew. (Photo via @NHL_On_TNT)

One of the greatest players of his generation and now Detroit Red Wings general manager, Steve Yzerman has some secret techniques to unwind after a night’s work.

During the NHL on TNT broadcast Wednesday, as his team faced the Chicago Blackhawks, Yzerman was asked what he does to decompress after games and take his mind away from the rink.

The Hall of Famer kept it a mystery, but we can let our imaginations run a little wild.

“I can’t be honest with that one – not on national TV,” Yzerman said.

The GM eventually gave his PG answer.

“I watch a lot of hockey, it’s unreal. I’m probably doing the same thing that you guys do. I watch games, and I’ll go home tonight and I’ll watch the late game.

“To get away from it, I would like to say I play golf, but I’m not very good and I don’t enjoy it, so I question why I do that. I don’t even have the attention span to read books, I listen to audiobooks, so that’s what I do. I lay in bed with my earphones in and listen to books.”

With the mention that Yzerman doesn’t have the capacity to read books, broadcaster Paul Bissonnette took it as a perfect chance to take a solid and hilarious jab at his high school education while playing in the OHL.

“I was Scholastic Player of the Year in Grade 11, by the way,” Yzerman quickly responded. “I didn’t graduate from 12th grade but Grade 11 was a good year.”

Yzerman was too busy scoring 42 goals and 91 points in his final year playing for the Peterborough Petes to think about any school. Just a couple months later he would be drafted fourth overall by the Red Wings and the rest is history.

After that career, he can do whatever he wants to relax when he gets home and he doesn’t have to tell us about it.

