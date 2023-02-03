Steve Young offers Tom Brady great Roger Staubach NFL retirement advice

Steve Young’s great advice to Brady about NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Young and Tom Brady are two legendary quarterbacks, and, until recently, only one of them had hung up his cleats for good.

But now that Brady officially has announced his retirement — again — Young had a word of advice for the legendary signal-caller, from one Pro Football Hall of Famer to a future inductee.

“The decision has got to be very hard,” the 49ers great told NBC Bay Area’s Anthony Flores during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. “Walking away, even at the age he is, it’s just — tomorrow, he’s going to wake up, and what’s he great at? Not much else, so you’ve got to go figure out what you’re going to be great at.

“So, I feel for this transition, like any player, especially him, and I wish him well.”

But Young wasn’t done there, offering some additional guidance he learned from two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Roger Staubach.

“I’ll give him the best advice I ever got from Roger Staubach,” Young continued. “The day you retire, run. Just run, just run away. And I’m sure he’ll do a great job.”

Brady is set to become FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst in retirement, after the 45-year-old signed a 10-year contract last March worth a reported $375 million.

There were whispers of a potential Bay Area homecoming for Brady with San Francisco next season, but his announcement Wednesday quickly put an end to those rumors.

After 13 seasons with the 49ers, repeated concussions forced Young to retire from the NFL with three Super Bowl rings in 1999. He went on to join ESPN as an analyst and also helped found a successful private equity company, along with partaking in various philanthropic efforts.

While Brady and Young didn’t “run” too far away from football in retirement, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can look to Young’s advice as an example from someone who has been through it all before.

