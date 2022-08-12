Steve Sarkisian suspends Texas WR Agiye Hall indefinitely following arrest for criminal mischief

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement on Friday afternoon regarding wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Hall, who was arrested on Thursday evening for criminal mischief, is now suspended indefinitely from all team activities. The former Alabama wide receiver was reportedly arrested by school police for illegally removing a boot from the tire of his vehicle.

He is charged with a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750.

It’s unclear when Sarkisian will allow Hall to rejoin the program. However, it seems to be the right move by the second-year head coach who is in the process of changing the culture in Austin.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire