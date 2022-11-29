Steve Martin & Martin Short, Austin Butler to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in December

Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to co-host “Saturday Night Live” in December, with “Elvis” star Austin Butler also set to make his hosting debut on the NBC sketch comedy series.

Martin and Short will host on Dec. 10 with musical guest Brandi Carlile. Butler will host on Dec. 17 with musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. It was previously announced that Keke Palmer would host the show on Dec. 3 with musical guest SZA.

Both Martin and Short have long histories with “SNL.” Martin has hosted the show 15 times in his career and has appeared in numerous guest roles. Short was a cast member during the show’s 10th season and has hosted the show three times to date. The duo currently star in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” and will resume their ““You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour in 2023.

Carlile will be making her second appearance on “SNL.” Her newest album, “In These Silent Days,” was recently nominated for seven Grammy Awards. Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also be appearing for the second time on the series. The band is up for two Grammys of their own for their album “Cool It Down.”

Butler most recently starred in “Elvis,” a biopic of the world-renowned singer from director Baz Luhrmann. The film was well-received by critics upon its release and is getting Oscar buzz heading into awards season. He has previously starred in films like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Dead Don’t Die.”

