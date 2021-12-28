Steve Kornacki breaks down Week 16 AFC, NFC races

Reuters Videos

Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights

U.S. airlines canceled about 800 more flights on Monday after nixing over 3,000 flights during the busy Christmas holiday weekend, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.As Omicron cases across the country rise, pilots and crew who test positive are forced to isolate… and travelers are left to deal with cancelations or delays: “My flight was originally at 10 o’clock, so I had to wait all the way to 6 now so… I’m happy to know I’m getting on there because I thought I wasn’t at first.” Omicron is not just wreaking havoc on air travel. Over the weekend, at least three cruise ships were reportedly forced to return to port after COVID cases were detected on board. Suzanne Sneddon was on Carnival Freedom, which returned to Miami Sunday after other passengers tested positive for COVID-19. She says the scheduled stops didn’t go as planned either: “We were delayed getting off in Curaçao (flash) so we had to leave from Bonaire immediately and then they announced later on that day that Aruba was canceling on us as well…” Across the United States – the average number of new COVID cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.