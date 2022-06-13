Steve Kerr’s hilarious conversation with Boston Duck Boat driver

Steve Kerr’s hilarious conversation with Duck Boat driver in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Steve Kerr likes to keep things loose, even during the NBA Finals.

That apparently included having a jovial back-and-forth with a Duck Boat driver in Boston while the Warriors were playing at the TD Garden against the Boston Celtics in Games 3 and 4 of the Finals.

Boston is known for its famous Duck Boat tours, and in the middle of one of them, a driver spotted Kerr on the sidewalk and started talking to him.

A video of the interaction, which was posted to Twitter on Monday, starts with Kerr saying: “I remember what used to happen back in the ‘80s,” with a shrug.

That implied that the driver was asking Kerr if he knew what Duck Boats were used for. The answer he was probably looking for was championship parades, as Boston’s championship-winning teams get to ride on city streets on Duck Boats.

Kerr, smartly, snapped a joke about the Celtics not experiencing many parades since their dynasty in the 1980s. The Celtics won three titles in the ‘80s, but have only won one since 2008.

Not to be outdone, the driver made clear to Kerr that “world championship parades happen on these bad boys” before adding a “Go Wildcats,” an appeal to Kerr’s alma mater in Arizona.

“That’s the head coach of the Warriors right there,” the driver said. “And I need tickets tomorrow.”

That last request probably was a shot in the dark for the Duck Boat driver. But at least he got a response from Kerr and got to star in a viral video.

If things go Kerr’s way, the Duck Boats will remain purely for tourism purposes in Boston.