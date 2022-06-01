Steve Kerr’s funny quip about right NBA Finals mindset for Warriors-Celtics

Kerr drops mic with quip about having right Finals mindset originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors coach Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about how to succeed in the NBA Finals.

And as Golden State prepares to take on the Boston Celtics beginning with Game 1 at Chase Center on Thursday, “appropriate fear” is a given.

“Anybody who needs to be reminded to have appropriate fear in the NBA Finals should just not show up,” Kerr told reporters on Tuesday. “Like, just go home … There’s no such thing as appropriate fear in the Finals. This is the NBA Finals, so Boston’s one of the very best teams in the league, the No. 1 defense.

“We’re well aware of how good they are.”

Kerr’s comments take into account the Celtics’ skill, and the term “appropriate” equates to the Warriors’ respect for their opponent — but it’s not something he needs to stress to his Finals-experienced team.

After Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Celtics coach Ime Udoka cited his team’s efforts against Golden State during the regular season as his reason for feeling ‘very confident’ headed into the Finals.

While Udoka said the Warriors will be a “tough challenge,” he told reporters he believes Boston is up for the task.

Kerr on Tuesday said Golden State’s focus is on itself.

“The main thing is focusing strategically on what we have to do to try and win, and getting everybody healthy and ready to roll,” he continued.

The Warriors are hoping to see three key players return to action during the Finals after being injured: Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala. The team’s currently healthy competitors are enough to invoke panic in their opponents, and the addition of that trio would only further the need for appropriate fear.

And for those who don’t have it? Kerr had the perfect response.

“Just don’t show up,” Kerr said. “If you don’t have it, then watch it on TV.

“Mic drop.”

