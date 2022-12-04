Steve Kerr will ‘toast’ Draymond Green passing Michael Jordan on 3-point list

Kerr jokingly celebrates Draymond passing MJ on 3-point list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green’s lone 3-pointer in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center was historic.

Green now has drained the … 322nd-most 3-pointers in NBA history.

That might not sound very impressive at first, but with his 3-pointer Saturday night, Green passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list.

Yes, that Michael Jordan.

The greatest player in the history of basketball, who averaged 30.1 points per game throughout his 15-year career sits behind a player who has averaged just 8.7 points per game in his career.

Oddly enough, Green has a career average of 2.6 3-point attempts per game compared to Jordan’s 1.7. You know what they say: Shooters shoot.

After the game, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson asked Kerr about Green passing his former Chicago Bulls teammate, to which Kerr initially was surprised by the news and had a good laugh about the odd stat.

“That’s good, I like that,” Kerr said laughing. “That’s a random stat, but yeah we’ll celebrate that. I’ll go down and toast Draymond downstairs.”

Almost one year to the day that Warriors teammate Steph Curry passed Ray Allen for first on the NBA’s all-time 3-point record, Green, ever-so-slightly, closed the gap.

Watch your back, Steph — here comes Green.

