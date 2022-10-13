Steve Kerr signals out ‘special’ Kevon Looney amid Warriors drama

Why Kerr will ‘ride with Loon forever’ after Dray-JP fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevon Looney is a national treasure.

As the world watched the 6-foot-9 Looney rise to the occasion to help the Warriors win another championship, the 26-year-old has also stepped up as a leader at a time when the team desperately needs one.

Four months after winning their fourth title in eight seasons, Draymond Green was caught on leaked video footage punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice last week.

It’s been a chaotic week since then, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised how Looney is doing the behind-the-scenes work to try and make things right.

“Loon is incredible,” Kerr said. “This guy has so much wisdom. He’s so quiet that if you don’t pay attention, you may not realize that he has become the moral compass of our team. He’s a special human being. Special. And he was a key instrument in everything that we’ve had going the last week to try to get things back on track.

“I’ll ride with Loon forever. This is a special man.”

Strong words for a strong man.

After toiling in the shadows for most of his NBA career, Looney’s body stayed faithful to him in his seventh season with the Warriors. He played in every game last season and was a huge part of the team’s road to victory.

While his past hadn’t done him justice to showcase his true potential, last season was an indicator of just how bright his future is. That’s why the Warriors prioritized bringing him back to the Bay, signing him to a three-year, $25.5 million contract.

Aside from his physicality, Looney has blossomed into an important leader of a team with lots of youth.

But it’s not just the rookies and young players that respect him; Golden State’s veterans all the way up to the coaching staff and front office love and adore the 26-year-old center. It’s one of the reasons he’s an easy fan-favorite for Dub Nation.

Looney already has set new goals for himself for the 2022-23 NBA season, and it’ll be exciting to watch what he continues to accomplish, both on and off the court.

