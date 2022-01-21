NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors dropping upset loss vs. shorthanded Pacers in overtime at home

Despite being down Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert on the second leg of a road back-to-back, the underdog Indiana Pacers showed up to play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday night.

After falling down by eight at halftime, the Pacers fought back into the game in the second half. Chris Duarte and Keifer Sykes pushed the Pacers to tie the game before the start of the fourth quarter.

In the final frame of regulation, fireworks from Steph Curry gave the Warriors a three-point advantage with under 10 seconds remaining in the contest. With the lead on the final possession, Steve Kerr’s squad made the decision not to foul, giving Indiana the chance to launch a triple before the final buzzer.

That decision cost the Warriors as Justin Holiday pulled up from deep to bury a game-tying triple to push the game into overtime.

Despite multiple late chances of their own during overtime, the Warriors ice-cold offense had no clutch answer for the gritty Pacers. Rick Carlisle’s shorthanded squad served the Warriors a surprise upset loss at home, 121-117.

After the game, Steve Kerr was the first to take the blame for Golden State’s loss to Indiana.

I blame myself number one. I didn’t think I did a good job preparing the team to be ready to play. Anytime a team has half their guys missing, it’s like the same old story in the NBA. All the guys who play can’t wait to get out there. They made 15 threes. They just took it to us all night. I did not do a good job of preparing the group. It was a struggle. We couldn’t really get stops consistently. I give Indiana great credit. Their guys stepped up and made plays – made big shots. We had some huge turnovers in the second half. I think we had 14 in the second half and those really hurt. Just kind of a combination of all that.

When it came to the decision to not foul with a three-point lead before the end of regulation, Kerr shouldered the blame for that too.

As far as the 3-point shot that tied it, yeah, I’m normally a fouler. I take the hit on that one too. So, this was my night to stink it up.

Curry led the way for the Warriors with a game-high 39 points on 12-of-27 shooting from the field in 44 minutes, but it wasn’t enough against Indiana. Duarte matched his career-high with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. The Pacers rookie added seven boards, three assists and three blocks in 39 minutes.

Kerr and the Warriors won’t have much time to dwell on Thursday’s surprise loss to the Pacers. On Friday, the Warriors will welcome the Houston Rockets to Chase Center for the second leg of a home back-to-back.

