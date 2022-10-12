Steve Kerr shares funny Gary Payton II moment on return to Chase Center

GP2’s funny moment on return to Chase Center before Dubs-Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some things never change.

Gary Payton II entered his old stomping grounds at Chase Center on Monday as he prepared for his new team, the Portland Trail Blazers, to take on his former team, the Warriors.

Given his inspiring journey throughout the league, he worked hard day in and day out during every practice, scrimmage and game. Payton II spent a lot of time at the Warriors’ practice facility and adapted to the atmosphere so well, that his familiarity with the complex hasn’t gone away despite rocking a different jersey.

“Yeah, we saw him yesterday,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Tuesday’s preseason game. “He came down when they were practicing on the main floor. Maybe just by habit, he walked down those stairs and came down to say hello to everybody. It was fantastic. Everyone loves Gary.”

After winning his first NBA championship with the Warriors last season, Payton II signed a three-year contract with Portland worth $29 million after making $1.9 million with Golden State last season.

Despite what the outside world might think, it ended up being the best decision for both parties. Payton II secured a bag, and Kerr and the Warriors watched a fan-favorite finally get what he deserved.

Kerr admitted he wished Payton II was wearing a Warriors jersey but is excited for him nonetheless.

“We miss him, but we couldn’t be happier for him,” Kerr said. “He’s been toiling away for a long time in this league and earned that contract. Couldn’t happen to a better guy so it’ll be nice to see him out there tonight. Wish he was on our side, but this is the NBA and this is how it works. We’re thrilled for him.”

It certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise if Dub Nation gave Payton II a warm welcome back to Chase Center on Tuesday as the matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m.

