Steve Kerr reveals interesting Moses Moody NBA player comparison

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga has rightfully been grabbing headlines this season, as he has shown his immense talent and potential. Lofty comparisons have been made for Kuminga, including the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Shawn Marion.

Meanwhile, Kuminga’s fellow rookie classman, Moses Moody, has flown a little bit more under-the-radar so far this season. When Moody’s coach Steve Kerr was asked if he had heard any comparisons made for Moody, one came to the top of his mind.

“A few people have referred to him as a [Mikal] Bridges-type player for Phoenix,” Kerr said on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast. “In terms of the shooting, combined with the length, and the ability to guard multiple positions. I think that is an interesting comp.”

Bridges has blossomed into an impactful two-way wing for the first-place Phoenix Suns. The 6-foot-6 small forward is averaging 13.4 points per game at the All-Star break, while shooting just under 37 percent from deep. Last season, Bridges shot nearly 43 percent from long-range.

If Moody can develop into a player like Bridges, the Warriors would be ecstatic. As for now, Kerr is simply impressed how mature Moody’s game is for being only 19-years-old.

“Moses in a lot of ways is the most advanced of the rookies, including James Wiseman when you throw him in the mix in terms of where he is in his development,” Kerr explained.

“Moses is really far along because he has an advanced feel for the game, he has the most experience of James and Jonathan of playing a full season at Arkansas, playing for a coaching staff under Eric Musselman, a former-NBA coach, playing games that really mattered like NCAA tournament games, playing in front of 12 to 15,000 people.

“All of that matters. So I think Moses came in at a more developed stage than James and Jonathan. His game shows that. He is pretty mature and I am not afraid to put him out there at any time.”

At the All-Star break, Moody is averaging nearly 10 minutes per game, with most of the action coming in garbage-time minutes late in games. However, Moody has shown impressive flashes of his promise, like earlier in the month when he started a game in San Antonio and dropped 20 points and six made 3-pointers.

Kerr has seen enough already to confidently say that Moody has a bright future.

“I think Moses undoubtedly is a long-term starter in the league,” Kerr proclaimed.

