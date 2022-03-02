Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga describes rare chance to play with Hall of Famers

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that rookie Moses Moody suffered an extensive eye injury on Tuesday in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Moody appeared to take a shot in the face midway through the first quarter. He was seen defending a layup attempt by Karl-Anthony Towns but hit the court holding his face area after a collision. He was eventually ruled out of returning to play with an eye contusion.

Kerr said afterward that the injury was pretty bad.

He got poked in the eye. I think he got elbowed by Towns on a drive. He went up to go vertical and he got elbowed in the eye and it is pretty bad. His eye is swollen shut.

Moody earned his second straight start in the contest, and sixth of the season, with the Warriors down several players. He recorded five points and five rebounds on Sunday in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks and had six points and one assist prior to leaving versus the Timberwolves.

The 14th pick has played sparingly this season but has seen a larger role recently with the team dealing with several injuries. The Warriors face the Mavericks again on Thursday so it is possible Moody will be sidelined for that contest given the severity of his injury.

