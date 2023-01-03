Steve Kerr reacts to Patrick Baldwin Jr. eating first PB&J sandwich

Kerr reacts to Baldwin Jr. eating first PB&J sandwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Not many moments can surprise Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

However, finding out that Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., or “PBJ” as he is affectionately known among Dub Nation, only recently tried a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the first time is one of those moments.

After hearing the 20-year-old Baldwin Jr.’s admission, a surprised Kerr shared a relatable response.

“I’ve never met anybody who hasn’t had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich until they were 20, so that’s very rare and ironic given that’s his nickname,” Kerr said to reporters before the Warriors matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. “It is fun to get to know the guys and to hear their stories and to see them come out of their shell a little bit.”

Before the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz, Baldwin Jr. was initially practicing with the Santa Cruz Warriors. However, the rookie was recalled at the last moment and had to drive to Chase Center to make the game.

It was during that drive that the 20-year-old ate the famous sandwich for the first time, Baldwin Jr. revealed after Golden State’s 112-107 win over the Jazz on Dec. 28.

Despite all the commotion, Baldwin Jr. played well against the Jazz, scoring 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting — including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line — and grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

“It was great to see him really play well and earn some recognition for his efforts and that was a really unique day,” Kerr continued. “To practice in Santa Cruz, drive up and contribute to a win, that’s a great story.”

RELATED: Baldwin Jr. stunningly ate first PB&J sandwich recently

Regardless, it seems as if the rookie enjoyed his first taste of a PB&J sandwich as evidenced by his postgame comments after the Jazz game.

Story continues

If the sandwich is the cause for Baldwin Jr.’s elevated play, Dub Nation will be sure to keep the snack coming for PBJ.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast