Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II: He’s crushed

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II: “He’s got a huge brace on his arm. He’s going to be out for a long time, and he’s crushed…In the spotlight, playing in the playoffs, playing a huge role, and playing well. That’s all been taken away from him. We all feel terrible for Gary.”

Source: Twitter @markhaynesnba

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

This is very subjective, but pre-extension, I had Covington as a top-five FA wing. Defensively, arguably the top available wing (outside of GPII). That’s assuming Beal, KCP, Dort, Hart, Oubre are kept/opt in, etc. – 7:03 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr says he expects Chase Center to be the loudest its ever been this Saturday.

A little over an hour before tipoff, the Giants are honoring Buster Posey just down the street at Oracle Park.

Could be a special sports day in the Bay. pic.twitter.com/NSYQnZMfA3 – 6:36 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II:

“He’s got a huge brace on his arm. He’s going to be out for a long time, and he’s crushed…In the spotlight, playing in the playoffs, playing a huge role, and playing well. That’s all been taken away from him. We all feel terrible for Gary.” – 6:33 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“He’s bummed. He has a huge brace on his arm, and he’s going to be out for a long time,” Kerr said about GP2. “Six years toiling away in the league, (now) playing a huge role, playing well. That’s all been taken away from him.” – 6:24 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s eye is still pretty swollen, but he made it through the full practice. – 6:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green practiced fully today, but his eye is still swollen. – 6:22 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on GPII: “He’s going to be out for a long time. He’s crushed. … We all feel terrible for Gary.” – 6:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ suspension and how the team will handle Ja Morant going forward without Gary Payton II: pic.twitter.com/XvyZoZoDAF – 6:14 PM

Story continues

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Okay, catching up on stuff:

Warriors gave injury updates for GP2 (fractured elbow, re-eval 2 weeks) and Andre (neck, re-eval one week)

Brooks suspended for game three

Draymond fined $25,000

And whatever Memphis twitter is doing – 4:11 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Gary Payton II suffered an elbow injury following a rough foul from Dillon Brooks, the Memphis guard was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/wat… – 4:00 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended over hard foul on Warriors’ Gary Payton II

https://t.co/0TsZbLR1Ej pic.twitter.com/dxTE5iS05F – 3:16 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Warriors: Gary Payton II to be re-evaluated in two weeks

sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ga… – 3:14 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury to Payton, it was announced today. – 3:13 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul on Gary Payton II

cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 3:11 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

No Dillon Brooks for sure hurts Memphis’ depth if guards get in foul trouble but he hasn’t played great for them and they clearly didn’t need him to win in Game 2.

GPII is a much bigger loss for GSW. – 3:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA announces that Dillon Brooks will serve a one-game suspension in Game 3 of Grizzlies-Warriors on Saturday without pay for “unnecessary and excessive contact” on Warriors guard Gary Payton II. The NBA also noted that play resulted in Payton “having a substantial injury.” – 2:52 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

No Dillon Brooks for Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 vs the Warriors. NBA suspended Brooks for 1 game due to his Flagrant Foul 2 on Gary Payton II in Game 2 at FedEx Forum. #GrindCity #GrzNxtGen – 2:52 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

NBA suspends Memphis’ Dillon Brooks one game for his hit on Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the Grizzlies-Warriors series. Brooks will sit out Game 3: pic.twitter.com/jSdtfzmkI6 – 2:50 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, per the league.

He will miss Game 3 on Saturday. – 2:47 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks will be suspended for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals for his flagrant 2 foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton II. – 2:46 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The NBA has suspended Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks for making unnecessary and excessive contact against Warriors guard Gary Payton II, which resulted in a substantial injury to Payton. Brooks will serve his suspension in Game 3. – 2:46 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

GPII will be reevaluated in two weeks. Andre Iguodala will be reevaluated in one week.

Steve Kerr had been hoping to get Andre back for this series. A game 6 scenario is possible given this timeline. pic.twitter.com/Qcwb2uG5bH – 2:25 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala (neck) will not be available for another week, and GP2 (left elbow) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per Warriors. – 2:22 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Per Warriors: Gary Payton II (elbow) will be reevaluated in 2 weeks, while Andre Iguodala (neck) will be reevaluated in one week. GPII officially out rest of MEM series and beyond, and Iguodala likely out entire MEM series – 2:19 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors say Gary Payton II (left elbow) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and Andre Iguodala (neck) is making “good progress” in his recovery and will be re-evaluated again in one week. – 2:18 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Gary Payton II officially out at least two weeks, Warriors announce. – 2:18 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

In addition to his fractured elbow, Gary Payton II suffered ligament & muscle damage, Warriors say. He’ll be reevaluated in 2 weeks.

Andre Iguodala (neck) will be out for at least another week. They were hopeful he’d be back for Game 3 to pick up some defensive responsibilities – 2:18 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors announce that Gary Payton II will be out for at least the next two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture in his left elbow as well as ligament and muscle damage. Warriors will reevaluate Payton II in two weeks and then assess his progress then. – 2:17 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per Warriors, GPII will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated in one week. – 2:17 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

New Warriors’ Multiverse podcast talking about life without Gary Payton II, can the Golden State Warriors win without GP2, the thing that needs to happen in Game 3 before a big problem occurs, my series prediction, and more.

🎧Listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 10:41 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Warriors’ Gary Payton II on Instagram:

“I’ll be back.” pic.twitter.com/77jGxV9hRG – 9:30 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Gary Payton II to miss at least three weeks with fractured elbow

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:43 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

GPII addresses his elbow injury on IG:

“I’ll be back.” 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/zXKm5feJcw – 10:30 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Following a hard foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/inj… – 10:00 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Gary Payton II will miss approximately one month with a fractured left elbow, sources tell ESPN: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:44 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reports: Warriors’ Gary Payton II out 3-5 weeks with fractured elbow, ligament damage nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/rep… – 9:30 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals. – 9:05 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks with an elbow fracture, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. – 9:04 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After news broke of Gary Payton II suffering a fractured elbow following a foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Ben Simmons is undergoing microdiscectomy on his back.

Athletes who’ve had this surgery:

Dwight Howard, Michael Porter Jr., Brook Lopez, Tiger Woods.

A cautionary tale: Steve Kerr had a microdiscectomy and it led to further complications and pain in his back. – 7:54 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

When Steve Kerr and his staff developed their game plan vs. the Grizzlies, containing Ja Morant was Page 1. Gary Payton II was the best man for the job. With GP2 taken out on a ‘dirty’ play, they’re scrambling. And furious. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:13 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Steve Kerr with tough words for Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks: “There’s a code that players follow where you never put a guy’s season/career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in mid-air, clubbing him across the head and ultimately fracturing his elbow.” pic.twitter.com/V7eyzdcSOk – 8:57 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

COLUMN: Steve Kerr told the world about “The Code” and how Dillon Brooks broke it. But what if that’s cover for what really happened in Game 2? What if, with Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are on the verge of cracking Golden State’s code?

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:58 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

ESPN story on Gary Payton II fracturing his elbow in a physical Game 2 that Steve Kerr says crossed the line: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:02 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Steve Kerr was asked about Dillon Brooks ejection and the difference between physical and dangerous plays:

“The line’s pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy on the head when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.”

Gary Payton II fractured his elbow. – 1:04 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

“Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Steve Kerr’s full postgame comments on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant two foul on GPII resulting in a fractured left elbow for GPII. pic.twitter.com/NVyOvZY9Gl – 12:50 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Does anyone have a copy of “The Code” by Steve Kerr I can borrow for this Game 2 column? – 12:49 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr wasn’t pleased with the Warriors’ shot selection. – 12:44 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Taylor Jenkins when asked about Steve Kerr’s comment that that the Grizzlies were playing dirty: “Gonna trust what the refs did.” – 12:41 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Asked about Steve Kerr using the word “dirty” to describe the fouls and play in that first quarter, Taylor Jenkins said he trusts the refs in their judgements. – 12:40 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr: “Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Here is Kerr’s full soundbite on the foul that injured Gary Payton II pic.twitter.com/QALedINMYo – 12:39 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on how will Warriors will guard Ja Morant without GPII: “Hopefully we get Andre back for Game 3. We’ll see how Andre (Iguodala) fares over the next few days. If not, we’ll have to mix and match. We’ll have time to figure it out.” – 12:38 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on the Dillon Brooks foul: “The line is pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.” – 12:38 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond Green is OK, but “was struggling for a bit” and “it was very tough for him,” Steve Kerr says. His eye was nearly swollen shut. – 12:38 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said “hopefully we get Andre (Iguodala) back for Game 3” when asked about some of the possible answers to Ja Morant without Gary Payton II. – 12:38 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II:

“I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty.” – 12:37 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr said Dillon Brooks “broke the code” players have to not injure someone and jeopardize his career.

“The line is pretty clear,” Kerr added. “You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.” – 12:37 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

“Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II: pic.twitter.com/gMS4QxP2zd – 12:35 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Steve Kerr: “Dillon Brooks broke the code. He broke the code. That’s how I see it.” – 12:34 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

After Steph Curry banked it in, Steve Kerr could only laugh and raise his hands up as he looked back at the Warriors bench. – 11:54 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ play dirty. pic.twitter.com/WU6zBDP6g2 – 10:21 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

“That wasn’t physical that was dirty,” Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg on the first quarter.

He says he believes Draymond Green, who is back in the game, got stitches. – 10:20 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

“That wasn’t physical. That was dirty.” – Steve Kerr, to TNT during his interview after the first quarter. – 10:18 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Steve Kerr just kept it blunt during his after-quarter interview: “That wasn’t physical, that was dirty.”

Also believe he told Chris Haynes GPII is at the hospital. – 10:18 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steve Kerr to @JaredSGreenberg:

“That wasn’t physical. That was dirty.” – 10:18 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

“That wasn’t physical, that was dirty.” Pulling no punches. I love Steve Kerr. And he’s right. – 10:18 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

steve kerr: “that was dirty” – 10:18 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

“No that wasn’t physical that was dirty.” My man Steve Kerr!!!! – 10:17 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Remember when Steve Kerr said this would be the Warriors’ most physical game of the season? – 10:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Steve Kerr was ready to cuss Vince Carter out when Patrick McCaw got undercut in Sacramento four years ago, so no shock he gave Dillon Brooks the business for that FF2 – 9:52 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said during shootaround today that this was going to be the most physical game the Warriors have played all year. So far, that’s exactly what it’s been. – 9:50 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Now Draymond Green is down on the baseline. And Steve Kerr is looking at the officiating crew with his hands up. – 9:50 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr yells “Get the f–k out of here” toward the Memphis bench after the refs eject Brookes. – 9:48 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr screaming down at the Memphis bench after that Dillon Brooks foul and ejection: “Get the f*** out of here.” Klay Thompson: “That’s bull****.” As upset as I’ve seen them at a foul. – 9:48 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Gary Payton II falls down hard after Dillon Brookes clobbers him in the head and is getting looked at by a trainer. Steve Kerr is absolutely livid, yelling “that is bulls–t” toward the refs and JJJ. – 9:46 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Hard Dillon Brooks foul on Gary Payton II. Looks like Payton really injured his left arm. Steve Kerr yelling at the referees to review it. Steph Curry waving at Brooks. Warriors think he should be ejected. We will see. – 9:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Kerr wants a flagrant 2 on Dillon Brooks. – 9:46 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is irate at hard foul in transition by Dillon Brooks that sent Gary Payton II flying to the court. “Flagrant 2!” he said, after some unprintable comments. – 9:46 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Hard foul by Brooks on Payton in transition and Steve Kerr is *hot.* I don’t think we’re gonna get a “throw him out” chant this time, though. – 9:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Gary Payton II is down after a hard foul and Steve Kerr is LIVID – 9:45 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Gary Payton II just took a hard fall. He’s hurt. Steve Kerr is pissed. – 9:45 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

“If anything, having won championships gives you a deeper level of confidence when you get into the fight of the playoffs. But, it also fuels the motivation to do it again.” — Steve Kerr sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 9:04 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Ahead of Game 2, Steve Kerr talked about his teams desire to bring another title back to the Bay and the fact that they’ve done so before only fuels this group even more.

The organization is looking for NBA Championship #7. pic.twitter.com/HqKwzAlHyQ – 8:24 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on winning another NBA title:

“It’s nice to have championship banners in our building and rings at home, but the quest for another banner, another ring, is what drives everybody.” pic.twitter.com/qngnywlgKE – 8:21 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson said the Warriors still have something to prove, and Steve Kerr agrees. pic.twitter.com/f3PsT0UyId – 8:12 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr: “We just know that they’re coming with a lot of physicality. They’ve already made that clear through the media, and I’m sure privately. That’s one of their strengths as a team. That’s what they’re coming with tonight. So we got to be ready for that.” – 8:10 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on the trash-talk between the Warriors and Grizzlies this round: pic.twitter.com/lVlnzGR8KS – 8:06 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr: “I don’t feel like any of us feel like resting on our laurels. … The quest for another banner, another ring is what drives everybody.” – 8:04 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Emphasis from Steve Kerr is pretty simple. Keep Memphis in front, take care of the ball. Keep them off the glass.

Emphasis again is limiting a Memphis advantage in FGA. Wrote about that after Game 1. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:11 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson banged his knee in Game 1, but “he’s fine” and will play tonight, Steve Kerr says. – 1:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said that Klay Thompson banged his knee in Game 1, but he’s fine and will play tonight. – 1:07 PM

More on this storyline

Anthony Slater: Gary Payton II sighting at Warriors practice today. Has that injured left elbow tucked behind the door as he watches. pic.twitter.com/5SGtjCBx3d -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 5, 2022

Marc Stein: Warriors say Gary Payton II is out at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/yarZItYcDZ -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / May 5, 2022

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is expected to miss approximately a month with a fractured left elbow, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The possibility that Payton could return for the NBA Finals remains, but only if the Warriors advance in the playoffs. Payton was injured when Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies chased him down from behind on a fast-break layup and hit the Warriors guard in the head in the air with 9:08 left in the first quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday. Payton went down hard and remained on the court for several minutes. After officials reviewed the play, Brooks was ejected. -via ESPN / May 5, 2022