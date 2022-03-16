Steve Kerr, Marcus Smart exchange words as tempers flare between Celtics, Warriors

Steve Kerr, Marcus Smart exchange words as tempers flare between C’s, Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Calling all lip readers: What was Steve Kerr saying to Marcus Smart during a heated exchange in the first half of Wednesday’s Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game?

Golden State’s head coach appeared to be scolding Smart after a sequence of plays in the second quarter at the Chase Center, one of which left Warriors star Steph Curry injured in the process.

The plays in question: Smart dove for a loose ball, getting entangled with Curry and forcing him from the game with a lower body injury; and a second play, a foul on star Klay Thompson which was ruled a flagrant foul.

The Warriors have since announced that Curry won’t return to tonight’s game.

While the flagrant foul on Thompson could have been avoided, what was Smart supposed to do with Curry, not dive for a loose ball?

The whole sequence also got Draymond Green all fired up, who earned a technical foul late in the second.