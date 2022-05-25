Steve Kerr gives emotional speech after Texas school shooting leaves at least 21 dead

NBA beat reporter on leave after Warriors fans unearth his past racist, transphobic tweets

Mark Haynes, a beat reporter covering the Golden State Warriors, was put on indefinite leave after a group of angry fans unearthed his past homophobic, sexist and racist tweets. Haynes caught the ire of Warriors fans after he answered a question about Warriors point guard Steph Curry being a “frontrunner” – someone who only celebrates and performs well when their team is in the lead – during the recent Western Conference Finals Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, which saw the Warriors win with a final score of 126 to 117. “Why was Curry [a] frontrunner today?” someone asked Haynes during a live audio conversation via Twitter Spaces.