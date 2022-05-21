Steve Kerr expects Andrew Wiggins to play in Game 3

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “I expect him to play (in Game 3). Technically he’s questionable, but I expect him to play.”

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper

Andrew Wiggins has 65 blocks this year (regular season + playoffs); that’s more than any other Warrior. Many of those blocks have come on plays where his man gets a step (or half step) past him. pic.twitter.com/S7AdBFJFXR – 8:48 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he “doesn’t mind” with the enthusiasm of the Mavericks’ bench activity as long as they don’t interfere with the game play. – 7:45 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s expected to play. As Draymond once joked: ‘Wiggs will walk out there dead.’ – 7:40 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr says he expects Andrew Wiggins to play on Sunday. – 7:40 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ status for Game 3 vs Mavericks: “We expect him to play” #GoldBlooded – 7:39 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “I expect him to play (in Game 3). Technically he’s questionable, but I expect him to play.” – 7:38 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He’s long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2 – 7:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Andrew Wiggins (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Sunday’s Game 3 in Dallas, Warriors say.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:41 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 with left ankle soreness. His absence would be a big loss for the Warriors. He’s averaging 17.5 points this series and has been the primary defender on Luka Doncic. – 6:38 PM

Story continues

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Wiggins being ?able for G3 is interesting… – 6:36 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Warriors list Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 due to left ankle soreness. He has averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and been the primary defender on Luka Doncic during the series. – 6:36 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Good read here from @scottostler on why Andrew Wiggins deserves Warriors fans’ lasting love: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 11:47 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr: “Steph did what Steph does.” pic.twitter.com/Fe30YOLAcp – 10:47 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

The Warriors finished with a 187.0 offensive efficiency in the 4th quarter against the Mavericks in Game 2.

That is their highest offensive efficiency in any quarter of a playoff game under Steve Kerr. – 9:27 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr: “There’s a reason our team has won championships…Steph, Klay, Draymond, and Loon have done this before. But Steph in particular, is one of the great players of all time. This is what greats do.” – 12:43 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Steve Kerr: “We just needed to get poised and get the game under control, and we felt confident that if we did that, they wouldn’t make 15 threes in the second half.” – 12:34 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr talked about Stephen Curry closing the game.

“Steph kind of smelt blood in those last five minutes…Steph did what Steph does. Something like that.” – 12:14 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr: “We’ve had Moses (Moody) in mind for this series.” He mentioned the big Moody regular season night in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/3ahidfkgrv – 12:04 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said he went to rookie Moses Moody in the fourth quarter because of his size, strength and poise.

“He has a real calm about him. He doesn’t seem like a 19-year-old rookie.” – 12:03 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

More of Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I don’t know where we’d be without him, frankly. He’s just been a huge part of our team.” – 12:01 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney:

“Loon is everybody’s favorite guy…He gives us a lot of stability that we need.” – 11:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Steve Kerr says Kevon Looney is “incredibly underrated by everybody” and was “brilliant” tonight. In the 2nd half, Looney held the Mavericks to 0-7 FG as a primary defender, including holding Luka Doncic to 0-3 FG as his primary defender. Looney had 21 points and 12 rebounds. – 11:57 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr: “I thought Kevon Looney was brilliant tonight… He’s had a fantastic playoff run… He’s underrated by everybody.” – 11:56 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Looney, who had a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds: “Loon was just brilliant, again. He’s had a fantastic playoff run. He’s incredibly underrated by everybody. … In a series like this that’s so spread out, he’s able to score some buckets in the paint.” – 11:56 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Steve Kerr on falling behind early: “Dallas came out and punched us. You kinda see it coming.” – 11:54 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on what he told the Warriors at halftime: “I told them that if we developed some poise in the second half, the game would come to us.” – 11:54 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Very unusual stat: Warriors had five players with five assists (Curry, Thompson, Wiggins. Green, Poole) and another with four (Porter). 33 total. Definitive unselfishness. All about winning. – 11:44 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

With Warriors trailing by as much as 19, the 126-117 win is their third-largest postseason comeback in the Steve Kerr era – and biggest since a 25pt comeback vs. Spurs in 2017 – 11:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

As good as Kleber was in the first half, he’s been totally ineffective as a help defender in the 2nd half. He’s gotta come off the corner there on Klay’s dunk and trust someone to rotate to Wiggins. – 11:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph, Wiggins and Looney. pic.twitter.com/fEop7CKq2H – 11:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mavericks scored 13 3rd quarter points

Kevon Looney *created* 14 3rd quarter points (11 scored, assist to Wiggins 3) – 11:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tried to tell you Looney is Steve Kerr’s favorite player … – 10:46 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New piece for @The Athletic on a topic I have been thinking about quite a bit lately: the “extend-or-trade” decision a year before free agency. Includes Andrew Wiggins and a bunch of other 2022 offseason examples : theathletic.com/3290022/2022/0… – 10:45 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Andrew Wiggins playing relentless D and fighting hard through screens while attacking hard on O is so great to see.

Golden State really did bring out the best in a player who had so much raw potential coming in. – 10:44 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors shot a crazy percentage on 2s in the first game, but only 47% tonight. Wiggins 2-9, Steph 2-6, Draymond 1-4. Mavs have gotten much more help at the rim. – 10:38 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Of note: Warriors avoided going much to the smaller Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond lineup to open the series. Just closed the final 1:36 of first half on a quick 10-5 burst. Would’ve been 10-2 if not for that Luka bomb. Could see Kerr giving it a longer test drive in 2H. – 10:12 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Little scary how crucial Andrew Wiggins has become to the Warriors’ defense in this series – 9:51 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

So far, the Mavs are in complete control of the game. Steve Kerr might need to go deeper into the bench for something new. – 9:49 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Mavs open up a 53-34 lead. Steve Kerr has seen enough. Timeout on the floor. – 9:48 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 1: Warriors trail 32-25

-Super sloppy start

-Poor early efense

-Nice recovery after being -13

-Curry 11, Wiggins 7

-Luka (18 pts) playing with a vengeance – 9:35 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors trail the Mavericks 32-25 after one. Luka Doncic already has 18 points on 6-9 shooting. Steve Kerr figured it would go down like this in Game 2.

Curry leads Golden State with 11 points, Wiggins has 7 points. – 9:32 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New piece for @The Athletic on a topic I have been thinking about quite a bit lately: the “extend-or-trade” decision a year before free agency. Includes Andrew Wiggins and a bunch of other 2022 offseason examples theathletic.com/3290022/2022/0… – 9:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Probably best for the Warriors to mirror Andrew Wiggins’ minutes with Luka Doncic. Wiggins left and Luka got two straight pretty easy blow by buckets. – 9:29 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mavs took Frank out, Warriors put Klay in for Wiggins, and now the Warriors can’t guard them again. Wiggins back in and it’s Porter at center. – 9:29 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Wiggins is the barometer that’ll determine the success of Dallas’ defensive strategy. Not just because he can make Luka work, but also because Dallas will leave him to overload elsewhere and trust they can close hard on him and he won’t make the next play. So far, he has. – 9:28 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mavs guards have changed up how they’re setting the screen. They’re setting it and “rolling” so that when Wiggins tries to go under he can’t get there. I’d advise Wiggins to plow right through them in that situation to highlight the illegal screen. – 9:23 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

After 2 minutes, 3 seconds, Steve Kerr wants a timeout to discuss something. Mavericks have gotten out to an 8-2 lead. – 9:06 PM

More on this storyline

Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 in Dallas with left ankle soreness. Status to monitor in the next 24 hours. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 21, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, practiced today. Questionable for Sunday. Gary Payton II (left knee) also practiced. Questionable for Sunday. Moses Moody (right shoulder) did not practice and is considered day to day. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 18, 2022

Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are both out sick for the Warriors tonight. Non-COVID. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 16, 2022