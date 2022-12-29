Steve Kerr credits Draymond Green for Warriors suffocating Jazz in fourth

Kerr credits Draymond for suffocating defense late vs. Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors relied on their defense in their 112-107 comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Golden State found themselves down 94-88 heading into the fourth quarter, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for leading the team’s defensive charge.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, it’s inspiring watching Draymond patrol the paint and kind of control everything, because guys will get penetration and then he’s there playing cat and mouse,” Kerr told reporters after the win.

In the game’s final 12 minutes, the Warriors’ defense made life difficult for the Jazz’s offense as Utah went 4-of-25 from the field and only scored 13 points.

Kerr also noted Green’s physical qualities, in addition to his defensive IQ, can make any offensive player second guess themselves.

“He’s just got the longest arms and the most incredible sense of what the ball-handler is going to do, whether he’s going to pass or shoot,” Kerr said. “And he’s so quick off the floor that he sort of makes the offensive guy think twice.

“And then, as he makes that decision, Draymond is already waiting for it because he’s one step ahead. So I thought he just anchored things. And then we just had guys fighting, scrapping out the are all around the play and getting the loose balls and rebounds, and it was really fun to watch.”

Green and the Warriors have won three straight games and will attempt to make it four as they close out 2022 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Chase Center.

