Steve Kerr breaks down Warriors’ disastrous final sequence in loss to Jazz

Kerr: Dubs’ crucial turnovers led to disastrous final sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors appeared to have their 14th win of the 2022-23 NBA season. However, the Utah Jazz snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the 124-123 win over Golden State on Wednesday at Vivint Arena.

All the Warriors had to do was inbound the pass successfully and that didn’t occur. With 6.9 seconds left in the game, Ty Jerome was inbounding the ball and passed it to Jordan Poole, who had the ball snatched from him.

Utah then laid the ball in with 1.4 seconds left on the clock to give the Jazz a one-point lead, which proved to be the difference maker.

“We didn’t take care of the ball,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the loss. “We turned it over, and they took the game and it’s a shame because our guys did a lot of great stuff.

“I thought, to that point, they really fought and earned the right to win the game and then we didn’t close it. And you got to close it. You got to be rock solid with the ball. You got to be smart defensively. And we were neither of those things the last 13 seconds.”

Golden State must turn the page on this back-breaking loss to the Jazz as they’ll welcome the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Saturday at Chase Center.

