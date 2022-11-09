Steve Burton Joins ‘Days Of Our Lives’ On Peacock – The Hamden Journal

Fan favorite Steve Burton is returning to a daytime soap for a full-time gig — but it’s not back on General Hospital. Peacock revealed today that Burton will reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Days Of Our Lives early next year.

Details about the return are being kept under wraps. It’s a return home for Burton, who made his daytime television debut on Days of our Lives in 1988, and recently reprised his role of Harris for the Peacock Original series spin-off of Days of our Lives, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.

General Hospital fans still rue the day that Burton left GH in 2021 over his refusal to comply with the production’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. “Look, the circumstance [of his GH departure] was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is,” Burton told The Hamden Journal in July. “I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me.”

“It was my belief and I stuck to it and I knew it was gonna be that way,” Burton continued. “I knew some people would agree with it and some people wouldn’t agree with it. It’s a personal choice and that’s what I had to do. GH was a huge part of my life and I’m so grateful for the opportunity there and the people there. I just don’t have anything bad to say. It was a handshake — ‘Hey, it doesn’t work for you. It doesn’t work for me.’ Okay, great. Awesome. That was it. And that’s okay. In life it’s perspective, right? It’s how you choose to handle it. We all have a choice in how to handle things. You could get angry and pissed off and bad-mouth people and take the low road and that’s not gonna get anyone anywhere, ever. I truly am grateful and I work from that.”

Fans may have mixed feelings about Burton joining DOOL. On the one hand, it will be good to see the actor back in Salem but many viewers are still stewing over NBC’s decision to relegate the longtime sudser to Peacock — where they don’t plan to watch it. DOOL started on Peacock in September.