Steve Burton Files for Divorce from Estranged Wife Sheree Burton After Over 2 Decades of Marriage

Steve Burton is officially ending his marriage to his estranged wife Sheree Burton after over two decades together.

On Monday, a rep for the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem star confirmed to PEOPLE that Steve, 52, had filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, who were first to report the news, Steve listed March 1 as the official date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasoning behind the divorce.

The filing comes two months after Steve shocked fans when he revealed that he and his fitness pro wife, 47, who is currently pregnant, were no longer together.

“I wanted to clear something up,” the former General Hospital actor wrote in an Instagram Story in May, adding, “Sheree and I are separated.”

He continued, “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/getty

The actor and Sheree married in 1999 after meeting on the set of General Hospital. The pair share daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, as well as son Jack, 16.

Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton attend the 46th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 1, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Sheree recently announced she was pregnant when she posted a photo of her side profile holding her baby bump on her Instagram Story, as shared by a General Hospital fan blog.

“Life sure is full of surprises!” she captioned the reveal.

Steve’s announcement comes nearly six months after he was let go from General Hospital for not complying with the show’s mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the time of his departure, General Hospital‘s vaccine mandate, which applied to the actors and all crew who were present on set when the actors aren’t wearing masks, had been in place since Nov. 1.

Steve is currently appearing in the second season of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. He is reprising his former Days of Our Lives role of Harris Michaels, which he first began portraying in 1988.

Chapter 2 of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem premiered on Peacock Monday. New episodes drop daily until July 15.