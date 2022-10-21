Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months In Prison For Defying House Jan. 6 Subpoena – The Hamden Journal

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for ignoring subpoenas from the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon also was fined $6,500. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols agreed to delay the sentencing while Bannon appeals, “as long as the appeal is timely,” according to Politico.

The punishment for criminal contempt of Congress was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee. Bannon had requested probation, but the U.S. Department of Justice asked Nichols to sentence Bannon to at least six months in prison, on the high end of guidelines for the offense.

Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt, which is a misdemeanor.

The January 6 committee had asked for documents and testimony from Bannon in 2021, but he never complied. The panel was looking at the former administration official’s contact with Trump during the lead-up to the riot. It concluded a series of high-profile hearings several days ago with the revelation that it has issued a subpoena to Trump himself.

As a media figure who still has a not-insignificant following dating back to his tenure at Breitbart News, Bannon has spent the past several months attacking the House Select Committee investigating January 6. He has called committee members “gutless” and described the committee’s hearings as a “show trial.” During final arguments before the sentence was announced, defense lawyers took a similar angle, saying Bannon was justified in ignoring the committee’s requests because it was made up of mostly Democrats. They also said Bannon’s tenure in the White House qualified him for executive privilege, which would have exempted him from obligations to the committee.