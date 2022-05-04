Steve Bannon predicts Biden to be impeached over border crisis, Hunter laptop

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon believes President Biden will face impeachment over the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border as well as the infamous laptop belonging to his son, Hunter Biden.

“I strongly believe Biden will be impeached by the House after thorough investigation,” Bannon said in a recent interview on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast set to air Thursday.

“Not like they tried to do with President Trump,” he explained. “I think the first article will be his initiation and exacerbation of the invasion on the Southern border. I think the Hunter Biden laptop will be another, all the aspects of that. And I think Fauci and what they knew about Fauci, CDC, FDA with health from the American people will be the third.

“And I do believe that Joe Biden will be impeached,” Bannon said.

The former Trump adviser did note that he doesn’t believe Biden would be removed from office following a House impeachment vote, due to there not being enough votes in the Senate.

“But I do believe that Biden will be impeached after a thorough and complete investigation, not this political operation that the Democrats did,” he said, referring to the impeachment trials of his former boss.

In February 2020, Trump was acquitted by the Senate for the first time of charges that he obstructed Congress and abused his power after pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. At the time, only one Republican — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — voted to find him guilty.

Approximately one year later, the Senate acquitted Trump of an article of impeachment again, this time on a charge that he incited the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Seven Republicans — Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania as well as Romney — voted to convict.

During the interview Bannon pointed to the increasing amount of crossings along the southern border, calling it a “full on invasion.”

“This is a full ­on invasion now. Now it’s destroying the country, we should stop immediately all legal immigration,” he said.

“The only way to make sure that we protect working ­class Hispanics, African American, the people under 35, of making sure they get access to the high technology jobs is we must eliminate, for at least now, but go into hiatus, of any legal immigration into the country for at least a couple of years to make sure that we get full employment into tech jobs by American citizens.”

The Biden administration has been criticized repeatedly over the past few weeks by members of both parties over the increasing number of migrant encounters along the border — particularly because a massive surge is expected later this month if Title 42 is successfully lifted.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned this week that as many as 18,000 migrants could cross the border daily if the health regulation ends. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Title 42 has allowed border officials to quickly expel migrants without hearing asylum claims.

“The people that pay for this, remember every state’s a border state, every town’s a border town,” Bannon said. “Some of the worst problems with fentanyl and these drugs is in places like Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Michigan. So every town’s become a border town. Every state’s a border state.”

Bannon, 68, is set to stand trial later this summer over contempt of Congress charges after he ignored a subpoena for documents and testimony related to the Jan 6. Riot, from the House Select Committee investigating the attack.

“I’m not gonna back down, I’ll never back down an inch,” Bannon told Boothe. “I’m certainly not gonna back down an inch from a little Jamie Raskina and shifty shift on this bogus committee. It’s a total bogus committee, and I’m never gonna back down in front of Merrick Garland.”

He accused the committee of “gunning” for him as well as other Trump allies and the former president.

“No, we will defeat them, we’ll defeat them in the ballot box, and then we’re gonna start throwing these bums out.”