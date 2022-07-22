Steve Bannon Found Guilty Of Contempt Of Congress

A federal jury on Friday found former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon guiltyof contempt for ignoring subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

After three hours of deliberations, the jury found Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress, which carry a minimum sentence of 30 days behind bars and fines of up to $100,000.

Bannon’s team rested their case on Thursday without calling any defense witnesses — including Bannon himself — and instead asked the judge to acquit him, according to The Associated Press.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston said during closing arguments that the subpoenas were straightforward and that Bannon chose to blow them off.

“Our government only works if people show up. It only works if people play by the rules, and it only works if people are held accountable when they do not,” Gaston said, according to NBC News.

After the House Jan. 6 committee issued his subpoenas, Bannon was quoted by The Daily Mail as responding: “I stand with Trump and the Constitution.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…