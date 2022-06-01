Stephon Tuitt announces decision to retire from the NFL

One of the most-watched stories of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason came to an end today when defensive end Stephon Tuitt made up his mind to call it quits.

The Steelers posted a statement from Tuitt on Twitter announcing his decision to step away from the game of football.

“With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame. I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to thank the Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers.”

