Stephon Marbury felt betrayed by Isiah Thomas

What was the Larry Brown and Stephon Marbury beef like behind the scenes? Eddy Curry: They were neighbors. Literally, we all lived in the same neighborhood. Me, Stephon, Isiah. They literally were neighbors. Their backyards backed up to each other. They didn’t have fences. If Isiah went into his backyard to his pool, he could be standing right there shaking Steph’s hand if he wanted to. They were that close. Knowing Steph, he felt betrayed in a lot of situations. He felt like he had Isiah’s back in situations, and Isiah didn’t have his back in situations. Once that trust is broken, and somebody feels this isn’t about a team, everybody starts pointing fingers.

Fred Katz: RJ Barrett on embracing the pressure of playing in New York: “What pressure? What pressure? Nah, it’s no pressure. It’s fun.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 5, 2022

Randle continued to express his desire to bring the Knicks a championship, but acknowledged the negative reactions from the home crowd was frustrating because they’re heard by his young son, Kyden, who often sits courtside at MSG. “That’s probably where most of my frustration comes from. I have my 5-year-old son that’s there who is obsessed with the game of basketball, loves the game of basketball and he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Randle said. “That’s probably my biggest frustration — coming from him. The time I sacrificed from him to put into this game. -via New York Daily News / March 31, 2022

“He’s daddy’s little boy. He loves his dad,” Randle continued. “So for him to experience that and him being uncomfortable and having to leave the games and stuff like that, as a father, that’s what bothered me more than anything. But at the same time, you have to understand it comes with the territory. The narrative can always flip. I understand that. I understand it’s New York City. I understand how passionate our fans are. You just kind of have to live with the good and the bad.” -via New York Daily News / March 31, 2022