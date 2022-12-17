Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death – The Hamden Journal

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote.

Alexander concluded with a message to her late son and asking her followers to “please keep us in prayer.”

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote.

On Friday, authorities told TMZ that Boss left a suicide note at the scene of his death. The message alluded to challenges he previously faced, but was not specific. ,