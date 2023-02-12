Stephen tWitch Boss

Getty Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s loved ones honored him at an emotional celebration of life service on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Wife Allison Holker Boss and the couple’s children welcomed his friends and fellow artists to pay tribute to the dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ–turned–producer in an afternoon full of dance, prayer and fond memories.

Among the speakers to share their thoughts and love for Stephen were his friend and mentor Ellen DeGeneres, plus comedians Loni Love and Wayne Brady.

Other attendees included Derek Hough, Wade Robson, AJ McLean, Robin Antin, several So You Think You Can Dance cast and crew and the entire Ellen DeGeneres Show cast and crew.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service

Dance icon Debbie Allen introduced a video tribute, as did Jeff Thacker, who officiated Stephen and Allison’s 2013 wedding. Country artist Mickey Guyton and “Honey, I’m Good” singer Andy Grammer also performed for attendees.

Most touchingly, Allison and her daughter Weslie, 14, each stood before the gathering to reflect on the impact Stephen had on their lives as a husband and father. “He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated,” Allison said.

The event was also a chance for Allison to carry on her husband’s legacy through the Move with Kindness Foundation, which was created on behalf of her and their children — Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3 — to support mental health initiatives in Stephen’s honor.

Guests in attendance were given “Move with Kindness” wristbands and invited to donate to the organization, which serves to uplift “individuals facing adversity by serving as a source of support and inspiration,” according to display cards.

US dancers Allison Holker (2nd L), Stephen

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Stephen died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife. In her statement, Alison, 34, described the kind of person her husband was and reflected on the legacy he’s built.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

In closing her statement, Allison shared a message directly to her husband: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

In the days and weeks following his death, emotional tributes poured in from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, JoJo Siwa and Cheryl Burke. Boss’s friends from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars also paid tribute to him on social media.

Stephen tWitch Boss

Getty

Since then, Allison has paid tribute to her husband several times on social media.

In a Dec. 21 post, Allison wrote beside a photo of the pair, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

A few weeks later on Jan. 6, Allison shared an emotional tribute video in honor of the So You Think You Can Dance star. The clip included candid family photos and was set to the song “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS,” she captioned the video. “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world.”

“Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,” she concluded.

Stephen rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Stephen joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The late star previously co-hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison. He also appeared in many high-profile films and shows, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up All In.

Offscreen, Stephen frequently posted fun dance videos with Allison — who also competed on SYTYCD — on social media. Their kids would often join the pair in their dance video posts.

He was laid to rest at a small family funeral on Jan. 4.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.