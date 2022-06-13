Stephen Strasburg back on injured list after 1 start

Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters on Monday that Strasburg experienced discomfort after a bullpen session on Saturday and will miss his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday on the injured list.

The extent of Strasburg’s discomfort wasn’t immediately clear. Martinez told reporters that Strasburg was slated to have an MRI Monday afternoon.

Stephen Strasburg has made eight MLB appearances since signing a $245 million contract in 2019 (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Strasburg, 33, made his first MLB start of the season on Thursday against the Miami Marlins. He allowed eight hits and seven earned runs while striking out five and walking two in 4.2 innings of the 7-4 loss. Prior to Thursday, Strasburg hadn’t pitched for the Nationals since June 1, 2021.

He had season-ending surgery on July 27 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve issue that caused discomfort in his neck. He played in just five games last season. Strasburg was limited to two games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 that ended for him with surgery to address carpal tunnel syndrome in his throwing hand.

The No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, Strasburg has played his entire career with the Nationals, posting a 113-62 record, 3.24 ERA and 1.096 WHIP with 1,723 strikeouts in 1,470 innings pitched over the course of his MLB career. He was named World Series MVP in 2019 after the Nationals beat the Houston Astros for the franchise’s first and only championship.

He signed a seven-year, $245 million contract in 2019 after collecting the World Series MVP hardware. In two-plus seasons since, Strasburg’s made eight appearances for the Nationals.