Stephen King Says That “Consolidation Is Bad For Competition” In Testimony At Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster Antitrust Trial – The Hamden Journal

Stephen King took the stand on Tuesday in the Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster antitrust trial, telling the judge that he volunteered as a witness for the Justice Department because “consolidation is bad for the competition.”

King, in gray suit and gray tie, had the courtroom in laughter at moments as he recounted key moments in his career.

He also weighed in on Penguin Random House’s pledge to allow Simon & Schuster to bid against other in-house imprints.

“You might as well say you are going to have a husband and wife bidding against each other for a house. It’s ridiculous,” King said.

More to come.