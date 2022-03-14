Stephen Graham Join Daisy Ridley In Disney’s ‘Young Woman And The Sea’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: I Am Woman star Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Stephen Graham are set to co-star opposite Daisy Ridley in Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea. Joachim Rønning is on board to direct with Jeff Nathanson writing the script and Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman producing. The film will premiere on Disney+.

It’s based on the book by Glenn Stout that chronicles the daring journey of the first woman, Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle (Ridley), to ever swim across the English Channel in 1926. The daughter of a German butcher from Manhattan, Ederle was a competitive swimmer who won gold in the 1924 Olympics when she decided to attempt crossing the channel. She undertook the feat after first swimming 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, NJ, setting a record that stood for 81 years. She contracted with two newspapers and sold her story, thereby financing her quest. There was actually a race among women who would be first to cross as only five men had done so before. Cobham-Hervey will play her sister.

Cobham-Hervey is coming off her critically-acclaimed role as musician and activist Helen Reddy in I Am Woman. Her other recent credits include Hotel Mumbai and Burn. She is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

Best known for roles in Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders, Graham was most recently seen in Marvel’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the Tom Hanks World War II pic Greyhound. He is repped by ICM Partners and LINK Entertainment.