Stephen Fry-Narrated Doc Set For Prime Video — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Stephen Fry-Narrated Doc Set For Prime Video

Mind Games – The Experiment, a Stephen Fry-narrated doc, is dropping today on Prime Video. The program is billed as a “a groun breaking study that follows sedentary and physically inactive gamers” to see if exercise makes their gameplaying abilities better by improving cognitive functions. It will follow four professional games, who specialize in chess, mahjong, memory and esports, respectively, and take the results from 70+ gamers elsewhere around the world to draw conclusions. The doc is from Beyond Productions, which is now part of Banijay. The study and doc were initially commissioned by international sportsware brand ASICS, though the film is editorially independent and unbranded.

MBC And Warner Bros Discovery Extend Middle East Pact

Middle Eastern media group MBC has extended its content pact with Warner Bros Discovery. A new multi-year deal hands MBC Group first-run free-TV rights on features such as Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Cartoon Network will now be available on MBC streamer Shahid through a branded hub. “We have had a strong relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery for two decades and this deal cements it for years to come,” said Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group.

Banijay Buys Belgium Scripted Producer

Banijay Benelux has acquired a majority stake in Jonnydepony, a Belgium-based scripted producer. Founded in 2015, Jonnydepony is behind Belgian soap opera Familie and series such as Series Mania selection Transport and the upcoming Arcadia. Banijay Benelux’s stable of producers include doc firm Scenery, Endemol Shine Nederland, SimpelZodiak and Posh Productions.

Dare Pictures Ties With Tondowski Films

Derren Lawford’s London-based Dare Pictures has struck a strategic partnership deal with Germany’s Tondowski Films to make premium docs for the international market. The pair teamed last year for Channel 4, Sky Germany and Fremantle doc series Crypto Queen and are now in discussions with broadcasters, film funds and private equity investors about new projects. ITN development exec Fatima Shafiq has been hired as Head of Development (International) to oversee the slate, reporting to Laeford and Tondowski founder Alex Tondowski. Both companies will remain working on separate production slates.

Love Nature And Sky Co-Producing Animal Rivalries Doc

Love Nature and Sky Nature are on board Gladiators, a four-part doc from producer Talesmith about the life-defining battles in the animal kingdom. Following gladiatorial-like battles in areas such as the Pacific Northwest and the African Savannah, the show will launch on Love Nature in 130 territories in 2024 and on Sky Nature in the UK, Germany and Italy. Blue Ant International has pre-sales and licensing rights in other territories. Alex Hemingway is the showrunner.

Locarno To Spotlight Historical Mexican Cinema

The 76th Locarno Film Festival in August will spotlight Mexican cinema between the 194os and 1960s. An in-depth exploration of the three decades will feature 36 rare films from the likes of Emilio Fernández, Alejandro Galindo and Chano Urueta. Writer and film critic Olaf Möller is overseeing the retrospective with the collaboration of Roberto Turigliatto. Organizations such as Cineteca Nacional México, the Filmoteca UNAM and the Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (IMCINE) are supporting the project.