Stephen Fry Joins Season 3 Of ‘The Morning Show’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has booked another high-profile cast addition for Season 3. Stephen Fry (The Sandman, The Dropout) is set for a major recurring role alongside new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. as well as fellow new recurring player Tig Notaro and Julianna Margulies, who signed a deal to reprise her Season 2 recurring role.

Notaro will play Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters. The third season of series, executive produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production.

The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, focusing on the group that puts together the network’s morning show. Season 2 found the team emerging from the wreckage of hosts Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the Season 2 cast included Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Charlotte Stoudt is Season 3 executive producer and showrunner under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+. Executive producers include Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

The Morning Show was recently nominated for three Emmys including for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Harden. Crudup won an Emmy in 2020.

Veteran British comedy and drama actor Fry can currently be seen in both Hulu’s The Dropout and Netflix’s The Sandman. He also voices the Headmaster in Netflix’s breakout series Heartstopper. Fry is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell.