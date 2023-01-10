Stephen Curry will reportedly start vs. Suns in return from 11-game layoff with shoulder injury

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Warriors 128-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry will start on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns after a lengthy layoff with a shoulder injury, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reports.

The Golden State Warriors guard missed 11 games after a partial left shoulder dislocation sustained in December. The two-time league MVP was off to another tremendous start prior to his injury, averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 43.4% from 3-point distance.

Curry’s performance wasn’t translating to wins for the defending champions, who started 14-15 prior to his injury. They’ve gone 6-5 in his absence and enter Tuesday’s action in sixth place in the Western Conference at 20-20.