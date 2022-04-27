Stephen Curry starting Game 5 alongside Poole, Thompson, Wiggins and Green?

Shams Charania: Sources: There is momentum toward the Golden State Warriors having their most lethal lineup as the starting five tonight vs. Denver in Game 5 – Stephen Curry back in, with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Final decision to be made today.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard made his 2,000th career 3P in a 133-112 win over the Pacers.

Lillard became the 10th player in NBA history to reach that mark.

He’s the second-fastest player to do so (671 games), trailing only Stephen Curry (597). pic.twitter.com/jAghh2PCrC – 3:01 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Nuggets upped their physicality on Jordan Poole in Game 4. It’s something Steph Curry and Klay Thompson went through in the playoffs over the years. They give their perspective on how to combat it.

Curry: “I went through those Cleveland series and learned that.” pic.twitter.com/nmf5DnTHyE – 3:00 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: There is momentum toward the Golden State Warriors having their most lethal lineup as the starting five tonight vs. Denver in Game 5 – Stephen Curry back in, with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Final decision to be made today. – 2:40 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Although his minute restriction has been lifted, Steve Kerr won’t reveal if Steph Curry is rejoining the starting lineup for game five against the Nuggets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/26/ste… – 1:00 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Good read here from @ronkroichick on the bond that ties Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:59 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:00 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Seriously, when it comes to snaking the dribble, manipulating the big in the drop and hitting that mid-range jumper while smashing you in the nads simultaneously, CP3 is like Steph Curry shooting 3s. He dont miss. He the 🐐 – 12:35 AM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

No, I don’t consider Curry a small guard. – 9:18 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Isiah Thomas is gold standard for small guards. Let’s say 6-2 or smaller. Far as I can tell he’s only small guard to be best player on championship team. Curry not in this one. – 9:04 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors’ Steph Curry has minutes restriction lifted, but questions loom

https://t.co/Eb2s6WuiT0 pic.twitter.com/AJUcP6k3wi – 7:25 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The Nets have just 6 players with guaranteed contracts for next year: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. They owe these players $144,555,667.

Everyone else is a potential free agent. What’s next for Brooklyn? basketballnews.com/stories/nba-of… – 6:37 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

At some point, possibly on Wednesday, Jordan Poole or Kevon Looney will be removed from the starting lineup when Steph Curry returns to the starting five.

Steph Curry was asked if he will chat with whoever gets taken out the opening unit. pic.twitter.com/gDB38MKNJb – 4:59 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry no longer has any restrictions with his minutes, per Steve Kerr. – 3:40 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on whether he’ll start Stephen Curry in Game 5: I’m not answering that question. We’ll figure it out.’ – 3:38 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry no longer has any minute restriction. Prevailing expectation is he will return to the Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, but Steve Kerr declined to reveal. – 3:37 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said that Stephen Curry has no limits on his minutes now. Unclear whether he’ll start Game 5. – 3:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says the Stephen Curry will have no minute restriction for Game 5 against Denver. But he won’t say if Steph will be starting or not. – 3:37 PM

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry’s minute total can be “elevated” tonight in Game 3 a bit. Came through the first two games well. pic.twitter.com/9WqQGsMWZV -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 21, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Steph says that he still feels some discomfort in his foot, but “that doesn’t matter.” It’s about figuring out how to manage that through the playoffs. He also said he’s not necessarily rushing back to the starting lineup, but is just focused on making his minutes impactful. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 19, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Steph Curry “came out of yesterday well.” Will get shots up today and is clear for Game 2. No word on whether he will start or come off the bench again. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 17, 2022