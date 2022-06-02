Stephen Curry sets Finals record with 6 3-pointers in first quarter

The Boston Celtics probably want to start guarding Stephen Curry just a little bit tighter.

Otherwise, the NBA Finals may be over quickly.

Curry went off in the opening 12 minutes of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in a record-breaking showing. He hit six 3-pointers for the Golden State Warriors in the period, which snapped the NBA Finals record for most made in a single quarter.

Curry actually held a share of the record already at five with Ray Allen and Kenny Smith. Now, he sits all alone at the top.

He surpassed James Worthy to move up to No. 13 on the NBA Finals all-time scoring list in the first half, too. He’s the highest active player on that list outside of LeBron James, who is second at 1,562 points, and about 100 points shy of Shaquille O’Neal’s mark at No. 12.

The Celtics entered halftime at the Chase Center with a slight 56-54 lead. Curry had 21 points at the break, all of which came in the first quarter, after shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 6-of-9 from behind the arc.

