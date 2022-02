Reuters

NFL-Fresh off Super Bowl win, Weddle takes high school coaching job

Rancho Bernardo High School said Weddle, who after the NFL’s championship game announced that he is “re-retiring”, will take over as head coach of the Broncos football program at the end of the 2022 season. Weddle was two years into retirement when the Rams, who were in desperate need of a safety after injuries to their secondary, signed the six-time Pro Bowl selection in January ahead of their playoff opener.