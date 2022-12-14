Stephen Curry ruled out for rest of Warriors game with shoulder injury

The Golden State Warriors’ season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, and now the team is holding its breath on Stephen Curry.

The former MVP exited Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a left shoulder injury, and was ruled out for the rest of the game by the Warriors soon after. The injury appeared to occur while Curry was trying to strip the ball on defense.

Curry was in clear pain immediately after the play and soon left for the locker room.

Curry exited the game with 38 points on 11-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Any time missed for Curry would obviously be a massive blow for the Warriors, who entered the game at 14-14 and struggling to replicate last season’s title-winning success. Curry, however, had not been struggling, as he entered Wednesday averaging 29.6 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2 percent from deep.

We’ll see what the Warriors have to say about his prognosis after the game.