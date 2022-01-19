Stephen Curry moves past Tony Parker and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Stephen Curry No. 53 in points now

Moved ahead of Tony Parker and Terry Cummings with 19,476 points. He’s now 45 away from Walter Davis

Stephen Curry No. 60 in assists now

Moved ahead of Rickey Green with 5,225 assists. He’s now 4 away from Mike Conley

Evan Fournier No. 85 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Quentin Richardson and Antawn Jamison with 1,168 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Ben Gordon

Kemba Walker No. 130 in assists now

Moved ahead of Walter Davis with 3,879 assists. He’s now 2 away from Scott Skiles

Kemba Walker No. 164 in points now

Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 14,328 points. He’s now 15 away from Al Jefferson

Andrew Wiggins No. 207 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 770 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rick Fox

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 227 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Andrew Wiggins on adjusting to Klay & Steph on the court together:

“I feel like I’m still getting the shots I want to get. I’m still getting the touches. Now, we have more weapons. We added another big weapon, with Klay in the starting lineup. It makes us that more dangerous.” – 1:47 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Klay Thompson on Steph Curry: “I’m just so happy to be on the court with him gain. We play off each other so well.”

Reminds me of this piece: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:23 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Steve Kerr says Steph Curry didn’t play in fourth because game was pretty much decided. Kerr says he hasn’t heard anything on Steph’s finger which he had taped so he assumes everything is OK. – 12:42 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Watch Karl-Anthony Towns hit clutch bucket, lift Timberwolves over Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/18/wat… – 12:06 AM

Story continues

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry just had a couple fingers on his left hand taped together. Typically the sign of a jammed finger. Warriors up 20 to open the 4Q, so if they keep that lead healthy, he probably won’t return. But looks able to, if needed. – 11:50 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steph Curry has left the court with Rick Celebrini. Steph had been fidgeting with his left hand — not the hand that held him out the other night — after banging it on a deflected ball a few minutes ago. – 11:47 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Curry just came back to the bench after a brief visit to the locker room. Looked like he had been looking at his non-shooting hand. – 11:47 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry down the tunnel after exiting the game with Rick Celebrini. Stopped briefly to look at his left palm/hand (not the one he hurt the other night, a new issue). Celebrini and Curry decided it best they go to the locker room to check it out. Something to monitor. – 11:46 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry just had a GP2 pass ricochet off his left hand. It clearly hurt as he grimaced and started shaking his hand. He’s still fidgeting with it. Hasn’t dribbled with his left hand since – 11:36 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns on playing at MSG:

“Everyone’s going to get a chance to have their MSG moment. I felt for me tonight, that was the biggest moment I’ve had at MSG. Great crowd, great atmosphere, great energy. And I got to silence everybody, so that made it even better.” – 11:06 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Karl-Anthony Towns: “That was the biggest moment I’ve had at MSG. Great crowd, great atmosphere, great energy and I got to silence everybody so that made it even better.” – 11:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Evan Fournier: “That’s the type of games that keeps you up at night. You kinda feel like shit in the morning afterwards.” – 11:03 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns after tonight’s 2-point win:

“We’ve always found ways to lose game like these (over the course of his career).”

KAT says he felt like this year, with this team that they now “deserve” these. – 10:53 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns introduced Jaylen Nowell as “6th Man of the Year” when he sat down for his postgame press conference. – 10:51 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns on his late-game bucket over Julius Randle:

“That was Kentucky on Kentucky crime right there.” – 10:44 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Second D. Casey timeout immediately after a Steph Curry three – 10:43 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS After 1: Warriors 33, Pistons 22

-Nice get-right quarter for GSW

-6-10 3p, defense solid

-Wiggins 9, Curry 6, Thompson 5

-Looney 8 rebounds in 9 minutes

-DET: 41pct FG – 10:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII END OF 1Q: Warriors 33, Pistons 22

Wiggins has 9 points, GSW with 15 rebounds already

Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with 6 points, Lyles has 5 points – 10:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard #Pistons had been defending pretty well, but Steph Curry got loose for a couple of 3-pointers, and the GS has pushed the lead to 11, 4:43 1Q. – 10:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Final: Timberwolves 112, Knicks 110.

Knicks fall to 22-23, 11th in the East.

• Fournier 27-4-4

• Randle 21-9-9, 4 blks, 2 stls

• Barrett 17-6-2

• Walker 19-2-4

• Edwards 21-3-3

• Towns 20-5-3 – 10:18 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard #Pistons Killian Hayes is essentially shadowing Steph Curry wherever he is on the court, staying close enough to not allow a quick catch-and-release. – 10:17 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Warriors starting with Jonathan Kuminga, rather than Andrew Wiggins, guarding Cade Cunningham. – 10:13 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Normal lineup order is back. Klay Thompson introduced in front of Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/n3gbHGYuJx – 10:09 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Kemba with at least 10 games of rest >>>>>> MJ – 9:55 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Crazy to think it wasn’t long ago that Kemba Walker was banished to the end of the Knick bench. He’s been great in his return tonight, and is carrying the Knicks home here down the stretch. – 9:55 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Kemba Walker has 3-pointers for the Knicks’ last three baskets. Up to 19 points in his return and Knicks lead Wolves 107-102 with 3:40 to go. – 9:55 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Sheesh!! Kemba Walker is hoopin hoopin. pic.twitter.com/wcKgQdUk7a – 9:54 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Kemba with three threes just dealing blow after blow to the Wolves. Knicks by 5. Timeout Wolves, 3:40 left. – 9:54 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Kemba Walker back from a two and a half week absence and immediately hitting big shots. – 9:54 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Thibs got Randle on Fournier back out there after the timeout. Robinson back out there too. He’s going all out to stop this Wolves run. – 9:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart.

#Warriors starters: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Kuminga and Looney. – 9:39 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Through three quarters, Knicks lead the Timberwolves 91-86.

• Fournier 26-3-4, 5-8 3Ps

• Randle 16-7-7, 3 blks, 2 stls

• Barrett 14-5-2

• Edwards 19 pts, 3 asts

• Towns 15-4-3

Knicks won the third quarter 40-25. – 9:33 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Fournier 10-12 for 26 points and the most impressive thing might still be blocking Edwards and stripping Towns on one possession. – 9:29 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman This might be Fournier’s best two-way stretch in…a year? – 9:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Lol Fournier seeing green – 9:28 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Evan Fournier is on fire. – 9:27 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis Very smart of the Knicks to hypnotize Evan Fournier tonight and tell him he’s playing the Celtics – 9:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Fournier on a roll right now, Wolves in a heap of trouble after a careless D-Lo inbounds pass. – 9:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Knicks finally take the lead on a Fournier 3. – 9:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper On one possession Evan Fournier blocked an Anthony Edwards drive without jumping and then stripped Karl-Anthony Towns to force a 24-second violation. – 9:14 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Evan Fournier sneakily on a blazing streak now. 3-for-5 from deep tonight means he’s shooting 58 percent from 3 over his last six games. – 9:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Halftime. Timberwolves lead the Knicks 61-51.

• Fournier 13-2-2

• Barrett 11 & 5

• Randle 6-2-3

• Edwards 16 pts

• Towns 11-3-2

Knicks have 13 turnovers. – 8:42 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Jonathan Kuminga will start in place of Draymond tonight.

Other starters are as expected: Steph, Klay, Wiggins and Looney – 8:21 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors starting lineup tonight vs Pistons

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Jonathan Kuminga

Kevon Looney – 8:20 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Got a ton of good questions in this week’s Warriors mailbag, including this: Should Steph Curry still be in the MVP discussion? sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Through one quarter, the Timberwolves lead 30-23.

• Fournier 8 & 2

• Robinson 6 & 3

• Towns 11 & 3

• Edwards 8 pts – 8:09 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire After missing Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves with a hand injury, Steph Curry isn’t listed on the latest injury report for the Warriors’ contest against the Pistons on Tues… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/17/ste… – 8:00 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA The Wolves love to put DLo off-ball, guarding a wing so he can play free safety. A hiding spot.

That’s a little trickier tonight as those hiding spots are Barrett or Fournier. But Finch sticks with it, putting DLo on Fournier.

A DLo steal early, but also a few Fournier buckets. – 7:52 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer *googles: “what’s Karl-Anthony Towns career high?” – 7:50 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper As he readies for the opening tip, Karl-Anthony Towns pointed over to Thibodeau, who broke his game face to wave to his former player. – 7:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Caleb Martin is holding offensive players to 29% shooting in the month of January in the 4th quarter

Why is that significant?

The guys he’s guarded in that stretch have been De’Aaron Fox, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Fred VanVleet, etc

He’s doing this to elite talent – 7:02 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Kemba Walker is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Knicks. Missed nine games with a sore left knee. – 6:55 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps The Knicks say Kemba Walker is back in the lineup tonight after missing more than two weeks, and 10 games, with knee soreness. He will start. – 6:49 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Kemba Walker is starting, Knicks say. – 6:49 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley Kemba Walker is available and will start tonight, Knicks say. – 6:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Knicks say Kemba is playing – and starting tonight. – 6:49 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Kemba Walker will warm up and see if he can go tonight. If not, will be his 10th straight missed game. – 6:02 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Kemba is a game time decision and will warm up. Not always, but usually from Thibs that means the player is available – 5:48 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Kemba will warm up and decide if he will play. – 5:47 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Kemba Walker is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:47 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Andrew Wiggins on Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham:

“He’s a really good player. He came in ready and can do it all. He can score the ball. He can play make, defend. So, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s a good young player.” – 2:13 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Andrew Wiggins talked about the team’s chemistry now that Klay Thompson is back.

“Klay is a hell of a player, great player. He’s one of the best shooters of all time. Soon as he’s on the court, he’s going to make the team better. That’s what he does.” – 2:04 PM